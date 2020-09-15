More From Southwestern Electric Annual Meeting

During Southwestern Electric Cooperative’s annual meeting, Saturday, Cooperative CEO Bobby Williams reported that during this COVID-19 pandemic, Southwestern has come together as a cooperative and a community.

He said meeting the needs during the outbreak has been a challenge to think in new ways, operate with new methods, and put a plan into practice.

Projects have continued in the cooperative’s service area.

Williams said Southwestern was among the entities involved in the installation of two new electric vehicle charging stations near Exit 18 off the Interstate 55-70 exchange.

He reported in May, Southwestern broke ground for its new Maple Grove Substation, north of Troy.

In addition, the Vandalia Substation, built near the city’s growing commercial district along Interstate 70, has been providing power since late last year.

Longtime Southwestern Cooperative Board Member Richard Gusewelle of Edwardsville was honored upon his retirement from the board.

He served on the board 36 years, having been first elected in 1984.