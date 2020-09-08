Mulberry Grove School Back In Session

School is back in session at Mulberry Grove Unit 1.

Due to COVID-19, in-person classes were cancelled last week and Monday was Labor Day so there was no school.

In-person classes resumed Tuesday, Sept. 8, using the same schedule of a dismissal time of 2:10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and remote learning on Fridays.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz said the district is continuing practices to prevent, promptly identify and respond to potential COVID-19 cases.

He asks everyone to monitor their health, and stay at home if they develop symptoms, plus they should contact their health care provider to determine if testing is needed.

The superintendent said the district is committed to providing students and staff a safe and healthy environment.

Koontz indicated Unit 1 will be sharing updated data regarding COVID-19 on its website MGSchools.com.