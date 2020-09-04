Multiple Fire Districts Stage Successful Grain Bin Rescue

At 11:34 AM Thursday, the St. Rose Fire Department was paged along with Highland EMS to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin about 3 miles south of Jamestown on Jamestown Road. The man was reportedly trapped waist-deep in corn and unable to move.

The Breese Fire District, Highland-Pierron Fire Department, and Highland Fire Department assisted at the scene. A helicopter from HSHS Rescue Flight was also sent as a precaution.

The man trapped in the bin was removed safely and was able to be fully medically evaluated at the scene. He was transported by Highland EMS to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese in good condition.