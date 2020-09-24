New Business Coming To Vandalia

Vandalia officials have announced a new business moving into the city.

Kanata Blankets has purchased the former Land O’ Lakes/Purina property at 1500 Veterans Avenue and will be operating a production facility there.

Kanata’s headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada, and the company has ties to Poly-Pak & Ship, which has been in Vandalia for many years.

Mayor Ricky Gottman said this will be a great partnership between Kanata and the City of Vandalia, Economic Development Director Amber Daulbaugh reported the initial discussion revealed the potential of up to 50 jobs being created by the end of 2021.

Kanata is the leading blanket promotional products distributor in North Americas. It develops blankets, tapestries and outdoor items.

From 2013 to 2018, the company was recognized as blanket supplier of the year with a Counselor Distributor Choice Award.