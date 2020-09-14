New Dollar General Store Taking Shape

Work is proceeding on the new Dollar General facility in Greenville.

The building has been constructed, signs are up, and the pouring of the large concrete parking lot was completed early this week.

Dollar General will be moving from its current location in the 100 block of South Third Street, south to the 300 block of South Third.

The property for the new site is owned by Glenwood Equities of St. Louis and will be leased by Dollar General.

The new building is 10,640 square feet in size, which will allow it to have more food and freezer space than the current building.

The building is expected to be turned over to Dollar General sometime next month.