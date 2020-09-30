New MG FFA Officer Team

As with many planned events this past year, spring and summer FFA activities were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Amidst the challenges COVID-19 posed, the Mulberry Grove FFA chapter was still active throughout the state closures; officers went live on Facebook, showcasing what they were up to during the lockdown, and the chapter met over video calls to stay connected.

Among the canceled activities was the annual Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter banquet, which is when the chapter usually installs their new officer team. Once school at Mulberry Grove began, so did the 2020-2021 officer elections; the newly elected officer team hosted their first chapter meeting on September 17.

Throughout the year, the chapter will continue to compete in CDE’s virtually. Their horse and soil judging teams are preparing to compete in October at the Section level.

To learn more about the Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter, visit their Facebook page.