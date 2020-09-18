Nine New Cases Bring COVID Total To 277

The Bond County Health Department has announced 9 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to date to 277.

The new positives, since Wednesday, include a female in her teens, a female in her 30’s, a female in her 60’s, a male in his 20’s, a male in his 30’s, a male in his 40’s, two men in their 50’s, and a man in his 70’s.

44 COVID-positive individuals remain in isolation.

127 of their close contacts are currently quarantined.

Bond County has had four fatalities since the pandemic began.

Total number of tests administered in Bond County is 12,704.