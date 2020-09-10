Park District Art Program

The Kingsbury Park District is offering an Art In The Park Program for boys and girls ages six through 13.

It is currently scheduled for Friday afternoons, September 25, October 2 and October 9.

KPD Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said the program is an extension of the summer art workshop. She said district officials thought it would be good to provide the experience for kids since they’re in the hybrid model for school.

Curry said you can register online. The session for ages 6-9 is from 2 to 2:45 PM on Fridays and ages 10-13 attend from 3:15 to 4:45 PM on Fridays. Kids get to take their projects home with them. There is a potential for the program to continue through the fall. Class size is limited so social distancing can be accomplished.

The cost is $26 for children living in the park district and $31 for those outside the district.

The deadline to register is September 18.