Shimkus On Unclaimed Impact payments

Congressman John Shimkus is reminding individuals, who typically do not file tax returns, they must register with the Internal Revenue Service to receive their federal economic impact payment.

He said the so-called “stimulus” payments were authorized through the Cares Act, which was signed into law last March.

Shimkus reported the IRS estimates there are nine million non-tax filers who may be eligible for those payment who have not received them.

Beginning later this month, individuals should expect to receive a letter from the IRS with instructions to claim the funds. Recipients of the letters can go online to IRS.gov and click onto “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info” by October 15 to receive their payment by the end of the year.

According to the Illinois congressman, they can also wait until next year and claim it as a credit on their 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021.

The payments are up to $1,200 for qualifying individuals and $500 for qualifying children under age 17.