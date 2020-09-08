Shimkus Seeking Military Academy Nominations

Congressman John Shimkus is accepting applications from men and women who are interested in attending a United States military academy.

High school seniors and qualifying college students can apply now for 2021 admission.

To be eligible, a candidate must be an American citizen, at least 17 years old and no more than 23 as of July 1, 2021, not married, under no legal obligation to support a child, and a legal resident of the Illinois 15th District.

Students should complete an application, available online at Shimkus.house.gov and return it by October 30 to the congressman’s Maryville district office.

Congressman Shimkus nominates candidates to the academies, however, academy officials make the final selections for admission. A separate application must be made to each academy a student is interested in.

Acceptance of a service academy appointment requires at least a nine-year service obligation, including four years at the school and five years of active duty service.