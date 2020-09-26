Shooting Near Fourth & Harris In Greenville

At 1:33 PM Friday, Greenville Police received a call from a motorist reporting that another motorist had shot at him as they were passing each other on Harris Avenue near Fourth Street.

Greenville Police and Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and found that the caller’s vehicle had been hit by a bullet.

There were three people in the vehicle that was shot. No one was injured in the incident.

Police say they believe the victim was westbound on Harris Avenue and the alleged shooter was traveling eastbound on Harris near the intersection with Fourth Street.

The alleged shooter, who has not yet been identified by police, was taken into custody and is being charged with alleged Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and alleged Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Police emphasized that the parties involved in the shooting are family members in a dispute and this was not a random incident.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators also assisted at the scene.