Southwestern Electric Holds Annual Meeting

It was an unusual annual meeting for the members and board of Southwestern Electric Co-Op Saturday morning.

Because of the coronavirus, the board conducted the meeting at the Bond County Fairgrounds so members could drive in and park and listen to shortened speeches and vote on several issues from inside their vehicles.

SWEC Board President Ann Schwarm praised the staff for making life a little bit more normal for everyone by keeping the lights on. She also thanked them for sticking with the co-op through difficult times.

Click below to hear her comments:

At the end of Saturday’s meeting Board election results were announced. Board members Annette Hartlieb, and Sandy Nevinger ran unopposed for three year terms and Marvin Warner won election to the board.