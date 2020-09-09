Two Men Still On The Loose

Two male subjects have been able to elude local law enforcement officers after they fled from their wrecked vehicle last Thursday, south of Mulberry Grove.

The two males and a juvenile female are believed to have stolen a purse from a vehicle in Teutopolis, then were seen trying to enter a vehicle in Altamont. They fled in a rental vehicle from Florida.

A police pursuit began westbound on Interstate 70, going into Fayette County, where a deputy joined the chase with a St. Elmo officer.

The subjects left the interstate at the west Vandalia exit and continued westbound on Route 40. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified since the subjects were driving toward Mulberry Grove, and county officers rushed to that area.

Fayette County Sheriff Chris Smith said once the pursuit reached Mulberry Grove, the car struck a pickup truck at the intersection near Casey’s, then the driver continued south on the Mulberry Grove Road.

Sheriff Smith advised a tire on the car was damaged in the accident. The subject driving the car then attempted to steer it into a driveway, near Holly Avenue, but the vehicle ended up in a ditch.

All three occupants tried to run away on foot. The males were able to get into nearby woods.

The juvenile female was captured.

A search for the males lasted several hours with an Illinois State Police plane brought in to assist, but they were not found.

Sheriff Smith reported the identities of the males are not known. The female, who the sheriff described as a runaway, has been returned to Florida.