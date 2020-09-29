Unit 2 & GU COVID Reports

The latest COVID-19 report from Bond County Community Unit 2 was released last Friday.

It showed there were 8 staff members in quarantine at that time, in addition to 74 students.

Total positive cases in the district, since August 1, have been 11 staff members and 10 students.

Since August 1, the district has had 61 staff members and 276 students who have spent time in quarantine.

Unit 2 has 1,325 students learning in the hybrid program, which includes two days of students being at school each week. The district has 352 students learning totally online.

Greenville University’s most recent COVID-19 report was released Monday.

Since August 11, 9,057 tests have been conducted on students and staff. There have been a total of 17 positive cases with three active, as of Monday.

Students and staff have been tested twice a week at the university, dating back to August 14.