Unit 2 Superintendent On Start Of School

The new school year started this week in Bond County Unit 2, after being delayed due to COVID-19.

The district is using a hybrid schedule in which students attend school on two days, and learn remotely the other three days.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson Wednesday morning about the first two days of school.

Olson said everyone was excited for the start of the year and he commended staff for overcoming challenges. He said you don’t usually get two first days, but with the hybrid model they did this year. He also noted the students have adjusted very well to changes.

Close to 80 percent of Unit 2’s 1,670 students are in the hybrid program. There are 342 students learning online only.