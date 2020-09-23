Unit One Board Approves Budget

By
WGEL
-

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board met Monday evening and approved a budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz said if all fund comes through as expected from the state and taxes, the district would see an increase of around $200,000 in the education fund. All other funds, except for transportation, are expected to end at a higher fund balance than they were this year.

Click below to hear more:

The state funding situation is unknown due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Koontz advised it is known the state will not be providing the extra tier money this year. At this time, regular monthly state aid payments are being received.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR