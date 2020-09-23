Unit One Board Approves Budget

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board met Monday evening and approved a budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz said if all fund comes through as expected from the state and taxes, the district would see an increase of around $200,000 in the education fund. All other funds, except for transportation, are expected to end at a higher fund balance than they were this year.

The state funding situation is unknown due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Koontz advised it is known the state will not be providing the extra tier money this year. At this time, regular monthly state aid payments are being received.