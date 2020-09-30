Unit Two Adjusts K-2 Student Attendance

Bond County Community Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson has announced an in-person schedule change for kindergarten, first and second grade students.

Olson told WGEL that for several weeks he has been looking for ways to increase in-person learning for these young students, realizing these are their formative years.

He talked about the plan, noting the students would come back for in-person learning for four days a week. October 13th will be the first day of the new schedule.

Superintendent Olson said the hybrid model has been beneficial for the district when it comes to third through 12th grade students.

There will be no change in the hours of school.

This begins the week of Columbus Day, so K through 2 students will be at school Tuesday through Friday that week. In future weeks the schedule for K through second grade students will be in-person Monday through Thursday. All district students will have remote lessons on Friday.

For grades three through 12, the current hybrid schedule remains in effect.

Since we are still in a pandemic, Superintendent Olson emphasized information and plans could change at any time. He said this is a proportional step to get kids back in school, but given the circumstances, everyone knows there are no guarantees. Flexibility will still be key.

Those with questions can call their child’s school.