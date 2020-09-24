Unit Two Board Adopts Deficit Budget

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education has adopted a deficit budget for this 2021 fiscal year.

The board met Monday night and conducted a public hearing on the budget.

Superintendent Wes Olson told WGEL the pandemic has caused a lot of uncertainty with the budget and officials have tried to be conservative in light of that. He pointed out that the operational budget will be about $1 million in the red and said he fully expects for the budget to be amended in the future. Olson said there are additional uncertainties concerning the overall state budget.

There were no public comments presented during the budget hearing.