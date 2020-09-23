Unit Two Board Personnel Action

Following an executive session Monday night, the Bond County Unit 2 school board took action on several personnel matters.

Jama Parker was hired as the night shift custodian at the high school.

Vaughn Robart was approved as a school bus driver for the morning and afternoon Sorento route, and bus drivers hired for the noon Kindergarten Readiness Program routes included Donald Caulberg, Dave Doll, Terry File, Jennifer Papin and Mark Turok. Kathy Franklin was hired as a bus aide.

The board accepted the retirement of Linda Fisher as a custodian at Greenville Junior High, effective July 30, 2021.

Will Schaufelberger resigned as high school assistant boys’ soccer coach.

Leaves of absence were granted to Ashley Willman and Sheila Enloe at Sorento School, Tessa Weidner at the high school, and Josie Garmon at the Greenville junior high/elementary school cafeteria.