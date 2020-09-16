Unit Two COVID-19 Update

The weekly Bond County Community Unit 2 COVID-19 statistics update was released last Friday.

At that time there were three staff members and 38 students in quarantine.

Since August 1, the district has had 51 staff personnel and 165 students in quarantine.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases have been seven students and five staff members.

Superintendent Wes Olson has provided details about how all students, regardless of income, can receive free daily meals.

Meals are available, Monday through Friday at the elementary schools, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. On in-person learning days, meals can be picked up to take home for remote learning days.

On Fridays, when all students are remote learning, meals can also be obtained at elementary schools from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Students do not have to be present at meal distribution. Parents or guardians only have to appear and request the number of meals they need. There is no charge to anyone.