Unit Two COVID Report

The COVID-19 situation in Bond County Unit 2 affected the Sorento and Pocahontas schools last week.

There were four positive staff members and that led to Pocahontas and Sorento centers going full remote last Thursday.

In the regular hybrid situation, Thursday would have been an in-person day at both schools for the “B” group.

Both schools returned to the full hybrid schedule on Monday.

Superintendent Wes Olson’s weekly report on COVID-19 was released last Friday.

At that time, there were 12 staff members and 69 students in quarantine.

Since August 1, the district has had 61 staff members and 234 students in quarantine. Over that time frame, eight students have been known to be positive for COVID-19 and there have also been eight positive staff members.

Superintendent Olson’s weekly report is on the Unit 2 website.