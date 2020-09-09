Unit Two Free Meals & Statistics

In his weekly newsletter on the website, Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson reported some good news was recently received.

The United States Department of Agriculture has extended a waiver that allows all students, regardless of income eligibility, to receive free meals. Olson said all students are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity for meals, whether in-person or online.

Information about meal distribution will be provided.

The report of student and staff COVID-19 numbers in Unit 2 was released last Friday.

At that time there were four staff members and 31 students in quarantine. Since August 1, the district has had 47 staff members and 131 students quarantined.

Unit 2 has had four staff and four student positive cases.

Unit 2 leaning program numbers include 1,330 in-person learners, and 321 boys and girls using online learning only.

By attendance center, there are 96 in-person and 7 online at Sorento School, 116 in-person and 36 online at Pocahontas School, 371 in-person and 115 online at Greenville Elementary School, 207 in-person and 68 online at Greenville Junior High, and 448 in-person and 78 online at the high school.

The Kindergarten Readiness Program has 92 students in-person and 17 online.

Since there was no school Monday, due to Labor Day, the schedule for the hybrid program was altered this week. The “A” group of students will be at school Wednesday and Friday and the “B” group on Tuesday and Thursday.