17 New COVID Cases In Bond County Over The Weekend

The Bond County Health Department has announced 17 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday.

The new cases include one female in her 30’s, one female in her 50’s, one male in his teens, three males in their 20’s, four men in their 30’s, two males in their 40’s, and five men in their 50’s.

The new cases bring the total to date for Bond County to 389.

28 COVID-positive individuals are currently in isolation and 99 of their close contacts are in quarantine.

Bond County has seen nine deaths due to coronavirus and no one is currently hospitalized with it.

A total of 19,444 tests have been administered in Bond County to individuals aged less than one through 106. Positive cases have occurred in people aged two to 93.