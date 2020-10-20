20 COVID Cases Announced Friday In Bond County

The Bond County Health Department has announced another 20 positive COVID-19 cases.

The new positives include three females in their teens, two females in their 40’s, one female in her 50’s, a female in her 80’s, two males under the age of 12, one male in his teens, three males in their 20’s, two men in their 30’s, three in their 50’s, a man in his 60’s, and one in his 70’s

That brings the county’s total positives to date to 441.

Of the positive cases, 54 are currently in isolation. Positive cases in institutional or congregate settings who are being isolated by those facilities are not counted in the county’s isolated-individuals number.

169 close contacts of the COVID-positive individuals are quarantined.

One person is currently hospitalized with the virus.

Ten people have died from COVID in Bond County since the pandemic began.

A total of 20,622 tests have been administered in Bond County.

Ages of those who have tested positive now range from two to 94.