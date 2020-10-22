22 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Announced Monday

The Bond County Health Department has announced 22 new positive COVID-19 cases. The new cases include a female in her 20’s, a female in her 30’s, three females in their 40’s, two in their 50’s, two females in their 60’s, three in their 70’s, one male in his teens, one man in his 20’s, one in his 30’s, two males in their 40’s, one man in his 50’s, one in his 60’s, and three males in their 70’s

Those new cases push Bond County over the 500 threshold, with a county to date total of 516.

43 COVID-positive individuals are currently in isolation. 143 of their close contacts are quarantined.

Three people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Ten people have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 21,725 tests have been administered in Bond County to individuals ranging in age from less than one to 106. Those who have tested positive are between the ages of two and 94.