23% Of County Voters Have Cast Ballots

With polling places opening in less than a week for the general election, Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert reports her office remains busy with early voters and the return of vote-by-mail ballots.

Twenty-three percent of the registered voters have already cast ballots in Bond County. That includes 1,305 persons who have visited the county clerk’s office to vote early, and 1,183 who have voted by mail.

On Monday, 89 individuals were at the office and voted early.

Sybert told WGEL Thursday, October 29, is the deadline regarding applying for vote-by-mail ballots.

Click below to hear more:

Applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be dropped off at the county clerk’s office or you can email it by visiting the Bond County webpage.

Click below to hear her comments:

County Clerk Sybert reminded those who have received mail-in ballots, but decide instead to visit their polling place on November 3, they must turn in their unused mail ballots.

Click below for more:

The polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3.