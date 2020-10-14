410 COVID Cases In The County

The Bond County Health Department has announced seven new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new cases include two females in their teens, one female in her 30’s, one in her 40’s, a female in her 50’s, a male in his teens, and a man in his 40’s.

That brings the county total to date to 410.

30 individuals are currently in isolation. A reminder, positive cases in institutional or congregate settings who are being isolated by those facilities are not counted in the county’s isolated individuals number.

123 close contacts of the positive cases are quarantined right now. No one is in the hospital with coronavirus. 10 people have died from COVID since the pandemic began.

A total of 19,527 tests have been administered in the county.

Positive cases have now been identified in ages from two to 93.