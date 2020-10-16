421 COVID Cases In Bond County

The Bond County Health Department announced 11 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases include two females in their 20’s, three females in their 30’s, one in her 40’s, a woman in her 60’s, two males in their teens, one in his 20’s, and a man in his 40’s.

The 11 new cases bring the total of positive cases to date in Bond County to 421.

Of that number, 44 positives are currently in isolation.

Positive cases in institutional or congregate settings who are being isolated by those facilities are not counted in the county’s isolated-individuals number.

154 close contacts of COVID-positive individuals are in quarantine right now.

One person is currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

10 people in Bond County have passed away from the virus since the pandemic began.

The total number of tests administered in Bond County is 20,049.