Another COVID Death & Positive Cases Top 400

Following Monday’s announcement of 17 new positive COVID-19 cases, the Bond County Health Department has announced another 10 new positives. The new cases include two females in their teens, one female in her 20’s, a female in her 30’s, a female in her 50’s, one male under the age of 10, a man in his 20’s, a male in his 50’s, a man in his 60’s, and a male in his 70’s.

The new cases push the county over the threshold of 400, with a total of 403 cases to date.

Bond County has also recorded another death due to the coronavirus. Ten people have now died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Of the total positive cases, 24 are currently in isolation and 111 of their close contacts are quarantined.

No one is currently hospitalized with the virus.

A total of 19, 491 tests have been administered in Bond County.