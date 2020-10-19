Another State Mailing Causes Voter Confusion

For the second time this election season, the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has sent a mailer to all residents of the state. And for the second time, that mailer has caused confusion and concern among voters.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL her office has received dozens of calls from residents who understood the mailer to say voting by mail is required in Illinois. Sybert stressed that voting by mail is an option, but is NOT a requirement.

In addition to voting by mail, your other options are early voting at the county clerk’s office, or voting in person on Election Day, November 3.

Sybert said if you are concerned her office may not have received your mail-in ballot, you can call 664-0449 and she can confirm the status of your ballot.