BNB Donates To HACF

Bradford National Bank, with locations in Greenville, Highland, and Marine, recently made two contributions to the Highland Area Community Foundation (HACF).

$1,500 was donated to the HACF Bradford National Bank Permanent Designated fund, which will assist the operations of the Foundation. The second contribution of $5,000 was issued to benefit the Foundations 2020-2021 grant program.

The mission of the Highland Area Community Foundation is to serve as a resource in meeting the changing needs of the Highland area and providing philanthropic leadership for the betterment of the Highland community.

Bradford National Bank President Michael Ennen said, “As a local community bank, we are honored to again support the Highland Area Community Foundation. It is a well-run, forward thinking organization that supports many wonderful groups and causes in the Highland area.”

For more information on the Highland Community Foundation, visit www.hacf.org.