BNB Donates To HACF

By
WGEL
-
Bradford National Bank President Michael Ennen, left, and Nate Henna, financial advisor for Bradford Wealth Management, right, present two contributions to Terry Riffel, executive director for the Highland Area Community Foundation.

Bradford National Bank, with locations in Greenville, Highland, and Marine, recently made two contributions to the Highland Area Community Foundation (HACF).

$1,500 was donated to the HACF Bradford National Bank Permanent Designated fund, which will assist the operations of the Foundation. The second contribution of $5,000 was issued to benefit the Foundations 2020-2021 grant program.

The mission of the Highland Area Community Foundation is to serve as a resource in meeting the changing needs of the Highland area and providing philanthropic leadership for the betterment of the Highland community.

Bradford National Bank President Michael Ennen said, “As a local community bank, we are honored to again support the Highland Area Community Foundation. It is a well-run, forward thinking organization that supports many wonderful groups and causes in the Highland area.”

For more information on the Highland Community Foundation, visit www.hacf.org.

