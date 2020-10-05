BNB Free Secure Shredding Day October 10

Bradford National Bank will be hosting a free secure shredding and recycling day in Grenville. On Saturday, October 10th from 9-11am, the shred truck will be at Bradford National Bank in Greenville, located at 100 E. College.

This service is being provided as a free service by Bradford National Bank.

Many items can be recycled; however, Bradford National Bank recommends the secure destruction of financial documents such as cancelled checks, bank statements, tax files, old bills and investment statements.

Randy Alderman, Bradford National Bank Security Officer, said, “We have been doing these events twice each year in Greenville for the past seven years, and each time, it gets bigger and bigger. People understand the importance of securely destroying their old financial documents.” He added, “We are pleased to provide this important service to the community at no charge.”

Delivery of items to be shredded can be contactless as well, considering the current social distancing guidelines. Shred workers can remove the boxes and bags from the back seat, trunk, hatch, or bed of a truck. Users of this service do not even have to get out of their car. Items received will be shredded on-site.

If you have any questions or require more information, call 664-2200 or visit Bradford National Bank online at www.bradfordbank.com.