Bond County COVID Cases Up to 481

The Bond County Health Department has announced four new positive COVID-19 cases, consisting of two females in their teens, one female in her 30’s, and one man in his 40’s.

That brings the total, to date, for Bond County to 481 positives.

Of those currently positive for COVID-19, 69 are in isolation. 179 of their close contacts are in quarantine. One person is currently hospitalized with the virus.

Ten people have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

A total of 21,294 have been administered in Bond County.

The most recent COVID-19 report from Bond County Unit 2, issued last Friday, showed there were 14 staff members and 56 students in quarantine.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the district has seen an increase in positive cases among staff. In addition, an early childhood classroom had to recently go all remote.

Since August 1, the district has had 20 staff members and 25 students test positive.

There have been 93 staff members and 384 students placed in quarantine, since August 1.