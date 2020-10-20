Bond County COVID Total Up By 12

The Bond County Health Department has announced 12 new positive COVID-19 cases. The new cases include a female in her teens, a female in her 20’s, one in her 30’s, two in their 40’s, one female in her 50’s, a male under the age of 10, a male in his teens, one male in his 30’s, a man in his 40’s, one in his 60’s, and one in his 70’s.

The new cases bring the county total, to date, to 477.

Of the positive cases, 65 are currently in isolation.

157 of their close contacts are in quarantine right now.

Two people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

Ten people in Bond County have died from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 21,251 tests have been administered in Bond County.