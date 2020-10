Bond County’s COVID-19 total-to-date is up to 364, after the announcement of two new cases.

The Bond County Health Department reports the new positives are a female in her 50’s and a male under the age of 10.

Of those who tested positive for coronavirus, 31 are currently in isolation. One is in the hospital right now.

72 close contacts of positive cases are in quarantine.

Nine people have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 17,680 tests have been administered in Bond County.