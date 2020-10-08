Bond County COVID Total Up To 367

3 new positive COVID-19 cases bring the Bond County total-to-date to 367.

The new cases are a female under the age of 10, a male in his teens, and a man in his 20’s.

Of the positive cases, 29 remain in isolation. Nine have died from coronavirus. One is currently hospitalized.

75 close contacts of the COVID-positive individuals are in quarantine.

A total of 17,719 tests have been administered in Bond County to people ranging in age from less than one to 106. Positive cases have occurred in individuals between two and 93 years of age.