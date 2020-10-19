Bond County Extension Moves

The office of the Bond County Extension Service has moved.

Bond County Extension Director Jordee Justice told WGEL the office is now located in Pocahontas, after being in the Bond County Farm Bureau building in Greenville for many years.

While the new office is not open to the public at this time due to COVID-19, it is in the former Bond-Madison Water Company location at 208 Academy Street in Pocahontas.

Justice said the University of Illinois Extension has completed the paperwork to rent the Pocahontas building and work is underway to prepare the space for operations. The University of Illinois Extension Service cannot own buildings, so rents spaces for its offices.

She advised the Extension Service had been looking a couple of years for another location to provide more space. The Pocahontas building will have a larger reception area, more office space, and an open place to congregate.

Justice commented the Extension Service values the Farm Bureau for taking care of the Bond County Extension office for so long.

She reported an open house will eventually be held to show the new location to the public.