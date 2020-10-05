Bond County & GU COVID-19 Update

The Bond County Health Department has announced eight new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday.

The new cases include a female in her 20’s, a female in her 50’s, a male in his 30’s, two men in their 50’s, two men in their 60’s, and a male in his 70’s.

That brings the total number of positives in Bond County to date to 359.

45 positives are currently in isolation and another 73 of their close contacts are in quarantine.

Nine people have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began.

One person is currently hospitalized with the virus.

A total of 16,603 tests have been administered in Bond County.

The recent report from Greenville University about its COVID-19 testing was released last Thursday.

At that time, the university had administered 9,328 rapid-response saliva tests to staff and students since August 14.

There were three active positive cases and since August 14, there have been 19 positive cases.