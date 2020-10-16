Bradford National Bank Provides Grant To Eden’s Glory

Bradford National Bank, with locations in Greenville, Highland, and Marine, has once again partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBC) with their Covid-19 grant program to assist not-for-profit organizations. This time around, the bank was able to grant three $5,000 grants to organizations that serve the under-served in our community. The first $5,000 grant was awarded last week to the Highland Community Foundation.

This week, Bradford National Bank has announced that Eden’s Glory will receive a grant.

Kelsey Kendall has managed the FHLBC grant program for the bank. She said, “This was another opportunity where we could partner with an organization to provide funding to local groups who have been struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.” She added, “We asked our employees which organizations we should support in this round of grants, and one of the groups mentioned most often was Eden’s Glory.”

Eden’s Glory is a non-profit that is committed to find survivors of human trafficking and modern-day slavery. The organization was founded in 2012 in Bond County and has since promoted their services throughout the state. Eden’s Glory works in the community in three ways, including:

Education: They have trained thousands of key influencers, youth, and people at-risk of trafficking across the country.

Prevention: They address the root causes of human trafficking in our area, especially through our emphasis on youth engagement.

Mobilization: They raise up leaders, partner with other agencies, and mobilize churches and colleges to address exploitation.

Eden’s Glory is a two-year residential treatment program for female survivors of human trafficking ages 18-30. Their program is designed to treat each aspect of a survivor’s health—physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and relational—to fully support the resident’s journey to holistic recovery. Using a strengths-based, trauma informed approach, they work with each resident to create and implement an individualized life plan.

Bradford National Bank President Michael Ennen said, “This year has been really difficult for a number of volunteer organizations in our market area. Our bank has a long history of supporting local organizations and this year we stepped up our financial support even more.” He added, “Our partnership with the FHLBC has made it possible for us to provide additional meaningful support to several organizations.”

Eden’s Glory director Annie Schomaker said, “This grant is a true blessing to our organization as we have had to curtail most of our fundraising efforts this year.” She added, “We are so thankful to Bradford National Bank and their partnership with the FHLBC for making this grant possible.”

For more information on Eden’s Glory, to volunteer, or to donate, visit www.EdensGlory.org.

In the first round of FHLBC funding, Bradford National Bank awarded twelve $2,500 grants, including:

Bond County

Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation

Mulberry Grove Unit #1 Backpack Program

Restore Network

Bond County Food Pantry

Bond County Meals on Wheels

Greenville Unit #2 Backpack Program

Madison County

HACSM Food Pantry

Highland Area Community Foundation L.U.N.C.H. Bunch

Marine Elementary School

Highland Meals on Wheels

Marine Lions Club

Highland Optimist Club