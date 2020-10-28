Change In Greenville PD Sergeant Position

The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners met last week to fill a couple of police positions that will open up soon.

Sergeant Deb Keserauskis officially retires Saturday. The police commissioners appointed Bryan Waugh as the new sergeant.

Waugh is a Greenville University graduate with a degree in criminal justice. He has been a Greenville police officer since March of 2017, and was selected from the newly created sergeant eligibility list.

With Waugh moving into the sergeant position, there will be an opening for a police officer.

The police commissioners voted to appoint Nicholas Pruitt of rural Bond County to the police force, pending completion of all required tests. He is to graduate from the police academy at the end of this month.

Pruitt was at the top of the Greenville police candidate eligibility list.

He has worked several years as a telecommunicator for the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. This will be Pruitt’s first job as a police officer.

The City of Greenville has two police sergeants. Waugh joins Stefan Neece in that role.