City Leaf Pickup Program Underway

The leaves are falling off the trees and that means the City of Greenville’s leaf vacuuming program will begin soon.

Greenville Superintendent of Public Works, Bill Grider, told WGEL the vacuum truck will be out for the first time this Friday, October 16.

The program will extend through December 18.

Leaf vacuuming is done on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Grider said Tuesdays and Thursdays are catch-up days.

The city is divided into three sections. Residents can see what day their section is picked up by going to the city’s website and viewing the leaf pickup map.

Leaves can be raked to the edge of the road or curb. Piles should be no higher than three feet and keep sticks, brush and other debris out of the piles because they could cause the machine to malfunction.

The leaf program is a service by the city and leaves are taken to compost piles, then the compost is later given away.

City officials also suggest that residents mulch leaves in place with a mower, or place the leaves in their own compost bin.

Leaf burning is only permitted, on private property in the Greenville city limits, with a permit from the city. Those with permits must follow specific guidelines and days allowed for burning leaves.

The burning season is November 1 through December 31.