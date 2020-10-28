County COVID Count Up By Five & GU Update

The Bond County COVID-19 total is now up to 528 since the pandemic began.

That’s following the Health Department’s announcement of five new cases, including one female in her teens, one in her 30’s, a woman in her 40’s, one in her 70’s, and a man in his 80’s.

42 COVID-positive individuals are currently in isolation with 166 of their close contacts in quarantine.

Ten deaths have occurred due to the virus in Bond County since the pandemic began.

Three people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The number of tests administered in Bond County is up to 22,773.

Greenville University has issued another COVID-19 report, as of this past Monday.

There are currently two positive COVID-19 cases.

Saliva testing has been conducted weekly since August 13 for students and staff members.

Since that date, a total of 14,336 tests have been administered to students and staff, with 35 cumulative positive cases.