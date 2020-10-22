County Officials On End Of HSHS Ambulance Contract

After taking action Tuesday night to end its ambulance contract with HSHS Holy Family Hospital, the Bond County Special Service District Board issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Adam Boudouris, board vice-chairman, said, “As representatives for the people, this was not a decision the board took lightly. After countless meetings and hours of discussion over the last several months, we have mutually agreed to part ways.”

Boudouris indicated Holy Family Hospital will remain the designated “resource hospital,” allowing paramedics in the field to communicate with the hospital’s emergency physician to share critical information and obtain authorization for lifesaving interventions before patients arrive at the hospital.

He added the ambulances will continue to be owned by the county. Boudouris said Holy Family Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager indicated Holy Family Hospital will work closely with the new service to successfully transition the EMS team and the housing of ambulances by December 31.

Boudouris said the Bond County Board thanks HSHS for the services provided to the citizens of the county since 1998. He commented, “You have impacted, and will continue to impact, our community with a sense of professionalism and character that represents the standard of Bond County and its residents.

