The Bond County Health Department has announced seven new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county to date total to 523.

The new cases include a female in her 50’s, a male in his 20’s, a man in his 30’s, two in their 40’s, and two males in their 50’s.

49 COVID-positive people are currently in isolation and three are hospitalized.

144 of their close contacts are quarantined.

The number of tests administered in Bond County is 22,573.