Crimestoppers Seek Help With Burglary & Theft

The Macoupin/Montgomery County Crimestoppers is seeing your help in solving a burglary in Ohlman.

On September 22, 2020 a 2018 camouflage Honda, side-by-side, SXS, 1000 with a black soft top was stolen. The suspect reportedly entered a garage in Ohlman and stole the vehicle.

Crimestoppers are also seeking information regarding a theft of a horse trailer that was stolen from Midway Trailer Sales, located at 18292 E. Frontage Road, in rural Litchfield.

On Monday, October 5, at approximately 10:21 P.M., a white Ford extended cab pick-up truck with an extended bed entered the parking lot and the suspect or suspects stole a 42 foot Bison Ranger trailer (pictured below).

If you have any information that would help solve these crimes or any other crime, you are asked to go to the Crimestoppers website to email a tip at www.macmontcrimestoppers.com or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136.

Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for up to a $5,000 reward. Additionally, the victim in the trailer theft is offering a cash reward. Tips can be made anonymously.