Dry Weather Leads To Fire Activity

The dry windy weather has resulted in a very busy day for local fire departments.

Around 1:30PM Greenville fire protection district was called to Hunter School Avenue for a rekindle of a field fire.

Keyesport Fire Protection district was called to a Combine and field fire on Fisher Rd. Wheatfield was called for mutual aid with a brush truck and manpower. Approximately 5 acres of beans were lost due to the fire. Owner had most of the fire out upon our arrival using a tractor and disk. Damage to the combine is under 5,000 dollars. Units were on scene for an hour. No injuries according to Jim Golder Keyesport fire protection chief.

At 4:32 pm Smithboro Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a field on fire at on Oklahoma Ave in Royal Lake in Mulberry Grove. Upon arrival on scene it was found that it was brush and timber that had caught a small vacant building on fire. The building was being used for storage. Mulberry Grove and Greenville Firefighters were called to provide mutual aid. The building was fully involved upon arrival and was a total loss. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and 45 minutes and kept the fire from spreading to a nearby propane tank. The biggest challenge on this fire was access to the structure and the extremely dry and windy conditions. Smithboro Fire Chief Bryant Briggs says this fire was a prime example of what can happen when someone burns during these weather conditions and how fast a fire can take off from being controlled to being completely out of control in a matter of minutes. Local fire chiefs had placed a burn ban on Bond County yesterday. Chief Briggs also applauded local departments working together and supporting each other during a very busy day.

Greenville fire was called out to Rocky Mountain Road for a grass fire on the shoulder of the road caused by a car accident not long after 4pm on Wednesday. The single vehicle accident resulted in one injury but no other details have been released.

Greenville police were also called out to a fire on 4th street that turned out to be a controlled burn.