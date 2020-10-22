Eight More Positives Bring COVID Count To 489

The Bond County Health Department has announced eight new positives COVID-19 cases. The new cases include two females under the age of 10, a female in her 20’s, a female in her 50’s, a male under 10, a male in his teens, two men in their 50’s, and one in his 80’s.

The new cases bring the county’s total to date to 489.

Of that number, 66 COVID-positive individuals are in isolation and three are currently hospitalized. That number is up by two people from Wednesday.

132 close contacts of the positive cases are quarantined.

Bond County has seen 10 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

A total of 21,381 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Bond County.