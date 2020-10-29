Fall Back This Weekend

The weekend should be a little nicer for many people as they get an extra hour of sleep.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2 a.m. Before going to bed Saturday night, turn your clocks back an hour.

Many devices, including cell phones, automatically make the change.

Fire departments throughout the nation use the time change to suggest residents replace the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, if they operate on batteries.

Central Standard Time will remain in effect until March 14, 2021.