Fire & Water Rescue Calls In Highland Tuesday

On Tuesday, October 20, the Highland Fire Department was dispatched at 8:43 PM to a report of a possible structure fire in the 1500 block of 12th Street.

On arrival crews were met with a residential structure with no smoke or fire showing. Further investigation found smoke coming from the basement. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the basement area and minimal damage was sustained from the fire. No injuries were reported.

Simultaneously to this structure fire, there were reports of multiple vehicles stuck in flooded water in various areas of the city of Highland which required Fire and EMS personnel to rescue them. Highland fire officials remind you not to drive through areas that have water on the roadway and always Turn Around, Don’t Drown.