Five More COVID Cases In Bond County

Five new positive COVID-19 cases in Bond County has brought our to-date total to 343.

The new cases are a female under the age of 10, a female in her teens, a female in her 70’s, a male in his 20’s, and a man in his 80’s.

Of the positive cases, 37 are still in isolation.

74 of their close contacts are quarantined.

Bond County has had another death from the coronavirus. The county today is now at eight fatalities since the pandemic began.

A total of 16,356 tests have been administered in Bond County.